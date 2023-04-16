U.S., Israel are against Iran-Egypt closer relations: Expert

​An expert on North Africa has said that the resumption of the relations between Iran and Egypt is depending on the end of foreign interventions.

One of the important strategies of our foreign policy from the beginning was to establish relations with Egypt in order to provide relations between the two nations, Jafar Ghanad Bashi told ILNA.

The Egypt governments always agreed to establish relations with Iran but there was a secret political line on the part of the Israelis and the Americans that prevented these relations from forming, he said.

“If we get close to each other, the disagreements between Shia and Sunni will completely be removed and unity of the Islamic world will be formed in a real sense. Therefore, the United States and Israel are strongly against the rapprochement in our relations with Egypt, and they actually implemented this issue in different Egyptian governments,” he explained.

The resumption of the relations between Iran and Egypt is depending on the end of foreign interventions, he noted.

