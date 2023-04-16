Iran strongly denounces desecration of Quran in Denmark

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Saturday strongly condemned a new act of desecration against Islam’s holy book, the Quran, in Denmark.

The spokesman said the desecration, which was carried out by a radical group on Friday during the fasting month of Ramadan, is a blatant insult to Islam and Muslims across the world.

He described the move as provocative, saying that it was the weakest way to show what is claimed as freedom of speech in the West.

The Iranian diplomat also said that freely insulting Muslims’ sanctities is the other side of Takfiri extremism and violence, which should be condemned and receive a deterrent response from the international community.

Kanaani called on the Danish government to take decisive action in order to prevent the reoccurrence of such abhorrent acts.

On Friday, a Danish group burned a copy of the Quran during a demonstration in the capital Copenhagen. Turkish media reported that the group also burned Turkiye’s flag during the same demonstration.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Danish ambassador to protest the “vile attack” on the Muslim holy book and the Turkish flag that was carried out “under the guise of freedom of expression”, TRT World cited a ministry statement.

endNewsMessage1