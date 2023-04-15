Armenia, Azerbaijan conflict will continue until borders are demarcated: Expert

An expert on the South Caucasus region has said that the situation in the South Caucasus region will continue if the borders between the two countries aren’t demarcated and the disputes over Lachin and Zangzor corridors are not resolved.

Evaluating the resumption of the conflicts in the South Caucasus region, Ali Ghaem Maghami told ILNA that the renewed conflict between the two countries stems from border disputes.

It seems that the reason for these conflicts is the issue of the non-demarcation of border zero points, and this has caused the two sides to level accusations against each other and fight with each other, he added.

Moscow does not want these conflicts to end because if peace is established between Baku and Yerevan, without a doubt, Russia will have to leave the mentioned area, and this is not in the interest of Moscow, he said.

The expert explained that the situation in the South Caucasus region will continue if the borders between the two countries aren’t determined and the disputes over Lachin and Zangzor corridors are not resolved.

The conditions and situation in the South Caucasus region should not be changed solely for the benefit of Azerbaijan or for the benefit of Armenia, but the two sides should reach an agreement with specific implementation guarantees, he noted.

He also emphasized that “in the end, we have to wait and see where the relations between Armenia and Turkey will reach, because the normalization of relations between these two countries have an important impact on the process of developments in the Caucasus.”

