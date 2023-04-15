Iran retains firm stance on Palestine: President Raisi

​Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi n a message on the occasion of International Quds Day stressed that Iran's stance in supporting Palestine has remained unchanged, and said that the normalization of relations with the Israeli regime is stabbing a dagger in the back of Palestinians.

In his message, President Raisi lauded the brave resistance of the Resistance Front, which is therefore prestigious, contrasted with compromisers with the Zionists.

"Naturalizing relations with the Zionist regime equals betraying the Palestinians and the Resistance Front, and a dagger stabbed on the back of the Resistance Front and dear Palestine," he added.

In the video message sent on Friday evening for the gathering of the Palestinian groups' leaders and the residents of Gaza on the occasion of International Quds Day, the president prayed for the fasting Palestinians during Ramadan month, arguing, "The grand martyr of this month Imam Ali (AS) is the model for the Iranian nation, and he has advised us never to take sides with the oppressors and to always support the oppressed people, including the oppressed Palestinians, whose lands have been seized, and this support will continue."

Raisi said that although the Palestinian nation is oppressed, but it is the hero of the resistance, and its exemplary resistance for long years to materialize the ideals of Palestinians and liberate the occupied Holy Quds, is praiseworthy for the whole of mankind, and is surely awarded by Almighty Allah.

