IRGC comdr says Quds liberation ideal is an obvious, accessible reality

​Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said that the fall of the Zionist regime is near, adding that the ideal of Quds liberation is turning out to be an obvious and accessible reality.

Salami made the remarks addressing the World Quds Day rally in Isfahan.

The Zionist regime is facing several major crises in foreign policy, internal disturbances, social instability, and the inefficiency and absolute inability of the ruling government, he said.

Today, the Zionists are targeted from Lebanon and the regime cannot respond, even it is attacked from Syria, and it cannot respond, he added.

Referring to the Iranian nation’s support for the ideals of Imam Khomeini, Founder of the Islamic Revolution and the Supreme Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Major General Salami said that neither the enemy’s sanctions could force this nation to submit, nor the international political pressures of the enemies could isolate this nation.

He reiterated that the heavy psychological and media warfare of the enemy in virtual and real space could not take the will, the faith, the glory of resistance, the spirit of sacrifice, and the loyalty of this great nation.

The recent plot of the enemy in the last few months was very serious, he said adding that all the devils from Europe, the US, Arab reactionaries, the Zionist regime, internal mercenaries and deceived people, and mysterious movements had come to the field with all their talent, capacity and strength.

