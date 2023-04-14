Zionist regime is on eve of downfall: Expert

An expert on regional affairs has said that Israel is in complete isolation because of the situation in the occupied lands and has lost its international support and is heading to downfall, collapse, and internal war.

Referring to the differences between this year's Quds Day and the last years, Hassan Hanizadeh told ILNA that the situation in the occupied lands this year is special.

The Zionist regime is on the eve of downfall because of a series of security and political issues, he said, adding that this regime has entered the collapsing cycle after regional and internal challenges.

The recent conflict between Palestinians and Israel has shown that this regime has used all of the violent tools to suppress the Palestinians but it couldn’t create the necessary security for the occupied lands, he emphasized.

Emphasizing that Israel is in complete isolation because of the situation in the occupied lands, he said that Israel has lost international support and is heading to downfall, collapse, and internal war

