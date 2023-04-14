President Raisi attends World Quds Day rally

​Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has joined a crowd of people participating in the World Quds Day march in Tehran.

The presence of Raisi in the rally was welcomed by the people, and they accompanied the president by chanting "Death to America" and "Death to Israel."

This year, Iranians started massive and epic demonstrations in Tehran and all Iranian cities and villages at 10 local time.

The Iranian people chanted slogans in support of oppressed Palestinians in al-Quds and the Gaza Strip, who are suffering from the Zionist regime’s atrocities and siege.

endNewsMessage1