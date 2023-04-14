Int'l Quds Day rallies kick off throughout Iran
Iranians have poured into the streets of all cities and villages throughout the Islamic Republic of Iran to partake in the International Quds Day rallies, showing support for the Palestinian cause.
Late Imam Khomeini designated the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as Quds Day on August 7, 1979, in a bid to hinder the distortion of history by the Zionist regime and to show support for the oppressed nation of Palestine.
Since that year, Muslims and freedom-loving nations commemorate the great event in order to stand against ignoring crimes committed by the occupying regime every last Friday of Ramadan.
Each year, the Iranian people take part in the international event on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan with the aim of following late Imam Khomeini’s designation of the last Friday of each year’s Ramadan as the International Quds Day.
This year, Iranians started massive and epic demonstrations in Tehran and all Iranian cities and villages at 10 local time.
The Iranian people chanted slogans in support of oppressed Palestinians in al-Quds and the Gaza Strip, who are suffering from the Zionist regime’s atrocities and siege.