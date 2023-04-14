Int'l Quds Day rallies kick off throughout Iran

Since that year, Muslims and freedom-loving nations commemorate the great event in order to stand against ignoring crimes committed by the occupying regime every last Friday of Ramadan.

Each year, the Iranian people take part in the international event on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan with the aim of following late Imam Khomeini’s designation of the last Friday of each year’s Ramadan as the International Quds Day.

This year, Iranians started massive and epic demonstrations in Tehran and all Iranian cities and villages at 10 local time.

The Iranian people chanted slogans in support of oppressed Palestinians in al-Quds and the Gaza Strip, who are suffering from the Zionist regime’s atrocities and siege.