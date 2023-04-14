Head of Iranian delegation meets deputy Saudi FM to reopen embassy

​Saudi deputy foreign minister welcomed Iran's dispatched delegation to Riyadh and Jeddah on Thursday, and voiced the Saudi foreign ministry's full preparedness for required cooperation.

The diplomatic delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Protocol Affairs Hassan Zarnegar-Abaqooie arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday, April 12 and met and conferred with his Saudi counterpart Abdul Majid Bin Rashed Al Samari to facilitate the reopening of the Iranian embassy and consular office in that country.

The Saudi deputy foreign minister expressed delight to receive the Iranian delegation is Riyadh and Jeddah.

He voiced the Saudi Foreign Ministry's full preparedness for offering any required cooperation and contribution for reopening the Islamic Republic of Iran's diplomatic offices in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi diplomat also appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran's warm reception of the dispatched KSA delegation to Tehran for the same purpose.

The Saudi diplomatic delegation has been in Tehran since last Saturday for preparations for the reopening on the KSA Embassy and will depart for Mashhad for reopening their consular office.

