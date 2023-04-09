Region has been affected by Tehran-Riyadh deal/ Saudis must fulfill their obligations towards Yemen: Expert

An expert on the region has said that the speed of change in relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran has increased to such an extent that we are witnessing a new regional convergence.

After the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which was mediated by China, a series of events occurred in the Middle East region and the Persian Gulf region, which shows that the developments in this geography have been affected by the agreement between Tehran and Riyadh, Hassan Hanizadeh said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

The speed of change in relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran has increased to such an extent that we are witnessing a new regional convergence, he noted.

News has shown that Saudi Arabia intends to end the war in Yemen, he said, adding that based on this, I believe that peace will return to the region this year, but it must be said that in the meantime, the Saudis must fulfill their obligations towards Yemen.

