‘MKO member arrested while entering Iran’

An informed security source in Iran has said that a member of the terrorist group, the Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MKO), has been arrested while entering the country.

The security source made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the MKO member was arrested while trying to enter Iran from Albania on April 4.

The MKO is responsible for the deaths of more than 17,000 Iranian citizens, including civilians, over the past years.

The group is based in Albania and has been trying to create unrest inside Iran.

Iranian authorities have blamed the MKO for the riots that broke out in the country in September 2022 following the death of young woman Mahsa Amini.

endNewsMessage1