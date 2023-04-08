Pres Raisi, Turkmen counterpart discuss Palestine on phone

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a phone talk with his Turkmen counterpart condemned the Zionist regime's recent aggressive moves in Al Aqsa Mosque and against Palestinian people and stressed the need for Islamic countries' proximity.

President Raisi stressed the need for greater proximity among Islamic countries in his Friday evening phone talk with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow while felicitating the beginning of Ramadan month.

He condemned the recent aggressive moves of the Zionist regime in Al Aqsa Mosque.

The enhancement of relations between Iran and Turkmenistan was the other topic of President Raisi's talks with his Turkmen counterpart.

Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow, too, in the phone talk also congratulated the beginning of Ramadan month and expressed delight over the expanded Tehran-Ashkhabad relations, especially in the political and economic fields.

"Republic of Turkmenistan is determined to further expand its comprehensive relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran to secure both nations' interests," added the Turkmen president.

