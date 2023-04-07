Iran-Saudi agreement pave the way for opening new chapter in future: Expert

An expert on the Middle East has expressed his hope for future developments between Iran and other countries of the region after the meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia in Beijing.

Reza Mirabian said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that there is hope that the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia will create a new season in the future relations between the two countries.

Over the last few years, Israel has tried to replace itself with Iran which means introducing the Islamic Republic of Iran as a reason for threat and insecurity and saying that Israel is a supporter of the countries of the region, he said, adding that so it can be said that the deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia has changed this equation.

He emphasized that “we hope after the Beijing meeting, the way will be paved for the future developments that include economic and security issues.”

