Iran welcomes US declaration of support for peace process in Yemen

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry has welcomed the United States' declaration of support for the peace process in Yemen, saying it is pleasing that the US envoy talks about peace in Yemen.

It is a process that the Islamic Republic of Iran has emphasized from the outset of the March 2015 war in Yemen and has made effort to end it, Nasser Kanaani wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

"We also would like to see the Iranians show support for the political process that we hope is coming," the French international news agency “AFP” quoted the US special envoy for Yemen Timothy Lenderking as saying at an institute in Washington.

From the beginning of the aggression of certain Arab countries against Yemen in 2015, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been after a truce there and has taken broad diplomatic measures to help settle peace in the war-stricken state.

endNewsMessage1