PM tells Pakistani officials trade with Iran must be promoted

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for the promotion of trade between his country and neighboring Iran.

Sharif was speaking in the capital Islamabad on Monday during a meeting with high-ranking officials from Balochistan Province, southwest Pakistan, which lies on the border with Iran.

He told officials from Balochistan Awami Party and Balochistan National Party that the progress of the southwestern province is a top priority of his government, and called for steps for promoting trade with Iran, according to the statement by the PM’s office.

Zubaida Jalal, a lawmaker from Balochistan’s Awami Party was present at the meeting.

She told IRNA that another meeting is scheduled for this coming Wednesday to follow up on agreements between the two countries, adding that Prime Minister Sharif will chair the upcoming meeting in Islamabad.

According to the lawmaker, the opening of a border market between Iran and Pakistan, as well as gas projects, are among the issues to be discussed at the Wednesday meeting.

