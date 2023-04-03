Raisi urges unity in Islamic ummah via efforts by Muslim leaders

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi says that leaders of Muslim countries around the world should make efforts to help realize unity among nations of the Islamic ummah.

Raisi made the comments in a message he wrote to the President of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen Mahdi al-Mashat to congratulate him on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, according to a Monday report by Yemeni TV channel Al Masirah.

In the message, Raisi emphasized that Ramadan is the month of emancipation from worldly affairs.

“I wish growth and development (could happen) for the country of Yemen as well as for all Muslims and those who are on the path of truth,” he said.

The Iranian president also said that leaders of Islamic countries should seek to reach unity and integration in the Islamic ummah by relying on Quranic teachings and by committing to the spirituality that is a result of the holy month of Ramadan.

Raisi said that Muslims should seek to make Islam proud in the world by relying on their joint steps and efforts.

