Iran FM: JCPOA among issues to be consulted with Russian counterpart

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said that one of the subjects to be discussed in the meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov would be the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Upon his arrival in Moscow, the Iranian foreign minister told correspondents that the window of dialogue was still open and the Russian and Iranian top diplomats would negotiate the return of signatories to the JCPOA commitments.

Amirabdollahian stated that Russia played an effective role in the new round of talks between Iran and the P4+1, held in Vienna, Austria, over several months, adding that Russian officials continue their efforts to pave the way for returning of the signatories to the JCPOA to their commitments.

As to the United States’ concern about Russia-Iran defense cooperation, he noted that Moscow and Tehran naturally put the defense collaborations on agenda, but the cooperation would not be against any third party.

The Iranian foreign minister was welcomed by the deputy director general of the Asia Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry as well as Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali at the Vnukovo International Airport in the Russian capital.

endNewsMessage1