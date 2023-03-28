Door on nuclear talks still open, but not forever: Iran FM

​Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian has warned parties to a 2015 international deal on Iran's nuclear program, known as the JCPOA, that door is still open on talks to revive the deal while stressing that the process could not go on forever.

In an interview with the Al Jazeera news channel aired late on Monday, Amirabdollahian said that lawmakers in the Iranian parliament are planning a motion to impose a cap on how long the government can continue to negotiate on JCPOA revival.

He said, however, that Iran is committed to cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on issues related to its nuclear program.

As to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s invitation to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Saudi Arabia, Iran’s top diplomat confirmed that such an invitation has been extended and said that Iran will also send an invitation to Saudi Arabia for King Salman to visit Tehran.

On March 19, the head of the Iranian president’s office for political affairs Mohammad Jamshidi said that the Iranian president had welcomed an invitation by King Salman to pay an official visit to Riyadh.

