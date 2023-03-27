Iran, Saudi Arabia FMs discuss bilateral ties on phone

​Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Saudi Counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in a phone talk on Sunday night reviewed the latest status of bilateral agreements.

The two countries' top diplomats talked about their former talks earlier in this blessed fasting month of Ramadan.

The constructive process of restoration of full bilateral ties and diplomatic relations was the main topic of talks between the two major Islamic countries' top diplomats.

endNewsMessage1