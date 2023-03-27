Iran, Libya FMs talk on phone about bilateral ties

​Iranian and Libyan foreign ministers spoke about bilateral ties and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Hossein Amirabdollahian in his Sunday night phone talk with Najla Mohammed El Mangoush congratulated the blessed Ramadan month and thanked her for her felicitation for the same purpose.

The top Iranian top diplomat also invited his Libyan counterpart to a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran at her earliest convenient opportunity, which was welcomed by her.

The reopening of the two countries embassies in each other's capital cities was another issue of their talks, which has been delayed because of the special conditions in Libya after its former regime's downfall.

