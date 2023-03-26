Iran denounces US attack on civilian targets in Syria’s Deir ez-Zour

​Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has condemned “a terrorist attack” by the US forces that hit civilian targets in the Deir ez-Zour region, eastern Syria, on Friday and left several people wounded.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said the continued “illegal” presence of the US military in Syria, the occupation of parts of that country, as well as attacks on different targets there, violate international law and Syria’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He rejected the US claims that its military presence in Syria is aimed at fighting the Daesh terror group, saying that the US itself has played a key role in creating Daesh.

Fighting the terrorist group is only an excuse by the United States to maintain its occupation of Syria and keep looting the Arab country’s national resources, including energy and grains.

Kanaani also rejected accusations leveled by US political and military officials against Iran. He said that American officials always level “unproved and unfounded” allegations and make judgments based on them, but they should realize that such methods are obsolete.

The spokesman said that it will never be forgotten that top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the US in 2020, and Iranian anti-terror advisors played an important role in fighting terrorism alongside Syrian armed forces.

Currently, he added, Iranian military advisors are in Syria at the request of the Syrian government to help it fight terrorism and they will stand with Syria in promoting sustainable peace, security, and stability there.

The US attack hit a rural development center and a grain center in Deir ez-Zour early on Friday, causing damage to the facilities and injuring five people.

In response to the attack, resistance forces launched rocket and drone strikes on two bases housing American forces in Syria on Friday night, prompting all 25 American bases to remain on high alert through the night.

