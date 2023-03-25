Iran condemns repression of peaceful protests in France

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said here on Friday that Tehran strongly condemns the repression of the peaceful demonstrations of the French people.

"We call on the French government to respect human rights and refrain from using force against the people of their country who are peacefully pursuing their claims," Amirabdollahian wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

The ninth day of nationwide protests, mostly peaceful, disrupted train and air travel in France.

Teachers were among many professions to walk off the job, days after the government pushed through legislation to raise the retirement age by two years to 64, media outlets reported.

The main entrance of the Bordeaux town hall was set ablaze on Thursday.

endNewsMessage1