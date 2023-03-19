Iran official urges full implementation of security agreement with Iraq

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani has said that full implementation of the security agreement with Iraq will accelerate the development of bilateral relations.

Shamkhani, who arrived in the Iraqi capital on Sunday morning, made the remarks in a meeting held in Baghdad with Iraqi National Security Advisor Qassim al-Araji.

At the meeting, Shamkhani who is also representative of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei referred to efforts jointly made by Tehran and Baghdad to conclude a comprehensive security agreement that would guarantee stability in the joint border crossings and improve the security conditions there.

The exact implementation of such an agreement will lead to a significant decrease in terrorist threats and prepare the ground for fostering bilateral ties in security, economic and political fields, the official underlined.

Iran believes that the US measures and policies have been creating a crisis, and the United States is the source of insecurity in the region and in Iraq as well, the top security official announced.

Those measures have continued and cannot be tolerated, Shamkhani stressed.

He further described the Jan 2020 assassination of General Qassem Soleimani (the former commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force) and Iraqi popular militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes as clear examples of the US crisis-creating acts.

At the end of his remarks, Shamkhani appreciated the effective role Iraq played in the Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement.

endNewsMessage1