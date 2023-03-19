Iran, Saudi relations will slow down Riyadh-Tel Aviv ties: Expert

An expert on international affairs has said that the improvement of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia can slow down the issue of normalization of relations between Arab countries and Israel.

Commenting on the trip of Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani to the UAE and Iraq, Hassan Lasjerdi told ILNA that the Islamic Republic of Iran is trying to activate the mutual relations strategy with the neighboring countries.

He added that Iran is trying to activate the issue of the neighborhood policy and mutual relations in a smaller part of a large policy which is the presence of the Chinese in the region.

He also underlined that it seems that if this policy is managed properly and with comprehensive considerations, maybe we will have a new opportunity in the diplomacy area.

Referring to the recent deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia and its impact on the Abraham accords, the expert noted that “improvement of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia may slow down the issue of normalization of relations with Israel but it can’t stop it.”

Asked about the effect of the Iran-Saudi deal on the revival of the JCPOA, he answered that this issue depends on the policies and approaches of the Iranian government.

