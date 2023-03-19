Iran’s Leader to deliver New Year speech at Imam Reza shrine on Tuesday

Supreme Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will address the nation on the occasion of the Persian New Year at Imam Reza’s holy shrine in the city of Mashhad on March 21 (Tuesday).

The speech is set to begin on Tuesday, the first day of the Persian New Year, at 3 pm local time.

It will be broadcast live on the Leader’s official website, Khamenei.ir, as well as on different channels of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

The Supreme Leader did not travel to the holy city of Mashhad during the Nowruz holidays over the past three years because of health protocols related to the Covid pandemic. He made live televised speeches in those years.

