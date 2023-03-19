Iran sentences two people to death over Shiraz terror attack

Iran has sentenced two people to death in connection with the terror attack that left more than two dozen civilians dead in the city of Shiraz, southern Fars Province, in October 2022.

The ruling was announced on Saturday by Kazem Mousavi, the director general of the Justice Department in Fars Province.

Two main defendants involved in the attack were found guilty of “corruption on earth” and taking action against national security, Mousavi said, adding that they will be executed in public, without giving the exact date.

The attack in Shiraz was claimed by the Daesh terror group. Terrorists opened fire at pilgrims in the Shah Cheragh holy shrine, killing 13 people and wounding many more, including children.

According to Mousavi, both defendants have confessed during their trial process that they provided assistance to the main attacker and other Daesh members, from accommodating them to transferring them to Shiraz and supplying weapons.

He said that three more people involved in the attack were handed “heavy prison terms” over their membership and support for the Daesh terrorist group.

One was handed 25 years in jail; the second one was sentenced to 15 years plus a day in prison and the third person received a five-year jail sentence, the official said.

Back in November 2022, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry announced the arrest of more than two dozen Takfiri terrorists over the Shiraz attack and said that the main perpetrator, who was killed in ensuing clashes with security forces, was an Azerbaijani national.

