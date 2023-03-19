Tehran-Riyadh deal can foster regional stability: Iran FM spokesman

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani believes that a recent China-brokered deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore relations after seven years can promote stability in the entire region.

"The announcement of the normalization of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia can be considered as one of the most important events in [the Iranian year of] 1401 in the neighboring area," Kanaani wrote in an article published in the Persian-language website of IRNA.

He acknowledged the contribution of Iraq and Oman to the long path to hammering out the accord which he said will play a key role in convergence and further cooperation among the regional countries.

Pointing out that one of the main strategies of the Iranian foreign policy is to strengthen relations with West Asian countries and the Muslim World, Kanaani said: “While opening the hand of friendship to its neighbors, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always squeezed the hands of mutual friendship warmly.”

He stressed that the continuation of disputes among neighboring countries in this region and creating crises will only benefit the interests of transregional powers.

Underlining the significance of regional stability for Iran, the spokesman said that “the Islamic Republic of Iran regards the security, stability, and development of the regional countries as its own".

