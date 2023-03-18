Iran, Turkiye FMs discuss bilateral ties on phone

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in a telephone conversation on Friday night discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

Amirabdollahian said in the phone talk that Iran's positive interactions with its neighboring and regional countries are paving the path towards the establishment of sustainable peace, development, and stability in the region, as well as greater international achievements relying on regional cooperation.

Cavusoglu, for his part, welcomed the Iran-Saudi agreement in the phone talk and expressed certainty that this development will lead to strengthening the Islamic world's stands, as well as effective cooperation among the Islamic countries aimed at resolving the regional crises.

The two countries foreign ministers also exchanged viewpoints on the expansion of bilateral ties and some other issues of mutual interest.

Amirabdollahian and Cavusoglu, meanwhile, talked about the latest status of Iran's relations with the Azerbaijan Republic.

