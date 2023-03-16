FMs discuss Iran-Sri Lanka ties

Foreign Ministers of Iran and Sri Lanka on Wednesday held a phone conversation and discussed issues of mutual interest and bilateral relations.

Top Iranian Diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian said that his country is determined to enhance cooperation with Sri Lanka, and stressed the need for the implementation of the agreements the two sides have already reached to expand relations.

The Sri Lankan Foreign Minister, Ali Sabry, hailed “friendly and good” ties between the two countries, and expressed gratitude for the Islamic Republic’s cooperation with the government and people of Sri Lanka.

He also emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation between the two sides.

