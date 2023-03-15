short link
New Saudi approaches to the East will change the region: Expert

The expert put the suspension of the UAE-Israel deal within the broader context of reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to ILNA, Asghar Zarei evaluated the suspension of the arms contract between the UAE and Israel, saying that after the deal on normalization of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, we are hearing much surprising news in the region.

The expert emphasized that given the new turn in the foreign policy of Arab countries especially Saudi Arabia toward China and Russia, the news on the suspension of the arms contract of the UAE with Israel was unexpected.

We are going to witness events and new approaches to policy by the countries in the region especially the countries of the Persian Gulf in the near future.

