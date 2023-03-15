China, Iran, Russia starting joint drills in Sea of Oman

China, Iran, and Russia are to launch four days of joint drills in the Sea of Oman starting on March 15, according to a statement from China’s Ministry of National Defense.

The statement issued on Wednesday said the war games will help “deepen practical cooperation among the navies of participating countries,” according to a report by Reuters news agency.

China will deploy its guided-missile Nanning destroyer in the drills.

Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement that the drills will be a continuation of joint war games held between Russia, Iran, and China in 2019 and 2022.

endNewsMessage1