We shouldn’t fantasize about Iran-Saudi deal: expert

An expert on international affairs has said that the deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia can provide the atmosphere for more interactions in the region.

Speaking to ILNA, Hadi Khosroshahin evaluated the recent trip of the top Iranian nuclear negotiator to Oman, saying that it can be about the sanctions lifting talks and prisoner exchange.

Commenting on the recent deal on normalization of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, he emphasized that the fact is that we are facing a new phenomenon in the Middle East that we have not seen before.

He added that the deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia can provide the atmosphere for more interactions in the region.

We should be more cautious in this regard and should not have a fantasy view or optimistic view about this issue because there is still competition, confrontations, and even fighting between Iran and Saudi Arabia to create areas of influence, he noted.

endNewsMessage1