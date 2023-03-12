Arab League chief welcomes Iran-Saudi Arabia rapprochement

Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit has welcomed the resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

In a Twitter post late on Saturday, Aboul Gheit said that a recent agreement reached in China between Iran and Saudi Arabia would end a “state of escalation” between the two countries that had lasted for more than seven years.

The Egyptian diplomat described the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia as a step toward a new phase in relations between the two countries, adding that the move would also contribute to regional stability.

He also hailed efforts by Iraq, China and the Sultanate of Oman to work out a deal political deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

On March 10, Iran and Saudi Arabia released a statement in Beijing announcing they had reached an agreement on re-opening their embassies to resume diplomatic ties after seven years.

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani had held talks with his Saudi officials in Beijing as of March 6 to follow up on agreements reached on the issue during President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to China.

