Iran: Restoring Saudi ties sign of determination to protect regional interests

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has issued a statement on restoring ties with Saudi Arabia, saying that the move shows the Islamic Republic’s determination in protecting the interests of the Iranian nation, as well as friendly countries in the region.

The Iranian foreign ministry issued its statement on Saturday, a day after Iran and Saudi Arabia announced that they would rebuild their diplomatic relations under a deal brokered by China, seven years after they were severed over the execution of a prominent cleric in the kingdom.

“With this move, the Iranian government showed that it is determined and has designed steps forward to protect the interests of the Iranian nation as well as Muslim, friendly, and neighboring countries and to use regional capacities to promote peace and inclusive stability, and to safeguard common interests of the regional governments and nations.”

The deal is also indicative of the steps taken by the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi to pursue a balanced foreign policy doctrine, active diplomacy, and neighborly policies, the statement further said.

It expressed assurance on the “positive consequences” of the deal in safeguarding the common interests of Iran and Saudi Arabia, as well as other countries in West Asia.

The statement also expressed gratitude towards China, Iraq, and Oman for their roles that helped the Islamic Republic and the kingdom clinch the deal.

The agreement was signed in the Chinese capital Beijing on Friday, March 10, by Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani and his Saudi counterpart Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban.

The agreement, which followed several days of intense talks in Beijing, Riyadh, and Tehran would reopen embassies and missions within two months and implement security and economic cooperation agreements signed more than 20 years ago.

