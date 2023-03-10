It is time foreign forces left Syria: Amirabdollahian

It is time for foreign forces to respect the territorial integrity of Syria and leave this country, said Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian inviting all parties to respect the territorial integrity, security, and stability of Syria and the region.

During a joint press conference held with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Damascus on Thursday evening, Amirabdollahian expressed deep sympathy with the Syrian nation and government for the recent deadly earthquake in Syria.

He went on to say that the international community's indifference to the problems of the sanctions and the war in Syria regarding providing international aid to the earthquake victims of Syria once again revealed the double standards of their claimants.

He added that Tehran and Damascus have been friends in difficult times and that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a true friend of the Syrian nation and government.

Amirabdollahian also said that the fact that the fake Israeli regime attacked the Aleppo International Airport during the most difficult days of the earthquake not only shows the brutal nature of this fake regime but also proves that the fake Israeli regime is suffering from multi-layered internal crises and by such brutal behavior, it seeks to divert attention from this internal multi-layered crises to other issues.

He emphasized that most certainly, the Zionists will have no place in the future of the region, but the countries of the region will take strong steps in order to interact with each other.

In another part of his remarks in the joint press conference, Amirabdollahian said that it is time for foreign forces to leave Syria and respect the territorial integrity of this country, adding that Tehran invites all parties to respect the territorial integrity, security and stability of Syria and the region.

The Iranian foreign minister visited Syria's Latakia on Thursday to inspect quake-stricken areas of this city.

He also met and conferred with President of the Syrian Republic Bashar Al Assad here on Thursday.

