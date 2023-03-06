Expert outlines result of IAEA positive report on JCPOA revival

An expert on international affairs has said that a positive report by the head of the IAEA means that Iran is cooperating.

Speaking to ILNA, Jalal Sadatiyan said that a set of reasons in the last months has increased the international pressures on Iran.

The positive report by the head of the IAEA means that Iran is cooperating, he said, adding that as a result the international atmosphere around Iran will change and move beyond tension, he added.

Asked about the effect of the new report of the IAEA on the nuclear talks, he answered that the effect of the report of the IAEA on the nuclear talks can solve some parts of the problems and obstacles in terms of reviving the JCPOA.

