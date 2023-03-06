Eslami: Iran committed to IAEA protocols, nuclear-NPT

The Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said Iran is committed to IAEA protocols and nuclear-NPT, but IAEA supervisions must be within our frameworks and reservations.

Mohammad Eslami said in a press conference on Sunday in response to a question about being satisfied with the recent visit of the IAEA head of Iran, or not, said, "I must say our satisfaction is in the continuity of our interactions with the agency, while not permitting the Zionist regime to pursue its terrorist acts against us or to create new pretexts for the others to impose pressure against Iran."

"It is quite natural that we cannot act according to the JCPOA agreement when the other side is not acting accordingly, as the Islamic Republic of Iran acts in accordance with the Islamic Parliament's strategic law aimed at termination of sanctions," he added.

He said that according to UNSC Resolution 2231, the IAEA has to report to the Board of Governors once every 6 months, while Iran's commitments must be decreased as time goes on, and economic benefits for Iran, including facilitating trade and, exchange of experience, and financial transactions with the world will follow.

"If they are not going to terminate the sanctions and we will not get any benefit, there is no use in remaining committed to any obligation. Iran's decreased commitments are in accordance with IAEA articles 26 and 36," he added.

