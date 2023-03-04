IAEA to keep working with Iran: Grossi

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said here in Tehran that the IAEA will keep working with Iran.

Grossi on Saturday made the remarks after his second round of talks with Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), in Tehran, adding that the IAEA will keep working with Iran and that he had had a meeting with Iranian elite scientists.

Referring to the details of the negotiations, he added that two issues are very important.

The first one is that expectations are high, and the presence of a large number of media here shows how important this issue is, he said, adding that the second one is related to technical and scientific cooperation that can be done between Iran and IAEA.

