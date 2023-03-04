IAEA should do its duties within framework of Safeguards Agreements

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to perform its duties towards Iran’s nuclear program within the framework of the rules of Safeguards Agreements.

Eslami made the remarks during his joint press briefing held in Tehran with visiting IAEA chief Rafael Grossi.

At the beginning of the press conference, the AEOI head said the visit of Grossi to Tehran, which started on Friday (March 4), carries a message of the establishment of professional relations [between the two sides].

That the relations and the exchange of delegations would be confidence-building is an important issue, Eslami underlined.

Eslami further stressed the importance of avoiding penetration of elements whose aim is to damage normal and professional cooperation.

The IAEA chief who arrived in Tehran on Friday has held two rounds of talks with Eslami.

