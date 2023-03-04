FM Spox rejects UK Navy’s anti-Iran claims

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani categorically dismissed the British Navy's claim that a ship carrying Iranian weapons was seized in the Sea of Oman.

Kanaani stressed that countries that are the largest exporters of weapons and equipment to critical areas of the world are trying to mislead the world's public opinion by making false claims and promoting fake news.

The countries that have killed people and destroyed Yemen by sending billions of dollars of weapons to the aggressor coalition cannot exonerate themselves by accusing others.

He advised these countries to end their opportunistic and profit-seeking approach in this cruel war instead of giving the wrong address and running away from their responsibility in the imposed war against the defenseless and oppressed people of Yemen.

