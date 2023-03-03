Iran, U.S. need to continue nuclear talks: Expert

An expert on international affairs has said that both Iran and the U.S. need the continuation of the talks on the JCPOA revival.

Underlining the upcoming visit of Rafael Grossi to Iran, Ali Bigdeli said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that this trip is important.

He noted that both Iran and the U.S. need the continuation of the talks on the JCPOA revival.

He emphasized that the officials of the U.S. and Europe are trying to put Iran under pressure to get more concessions.

He added that a kind of political game is underway, saying that most of the blame lies with the Western authorities.

endNewsMessage1