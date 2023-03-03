Iran UN envoy warns Zionist regime in strongly worded letter

​In a strongly worded letter addressed to both the UN secretary general and the UNSC chairman, Iran's permanent ambassador to the UN said that the recent Zionist regime's bullying is breaching international laws and UN Charter.

Ambassador Amir-Saeed Iravani warned the Zionist officials in his letter that Iran reserves its natural and legitimate right to defend itself, and that Iran's response to any adventurist and inappropriate move of that usurper regime will be quite harsh and strong, at any time and any place deemed necessary.

"The Zionist regime's February 21st, 2023, remarks about resorting to military power against Iran's vital infrastructures and peaceful nuclear facilities are not only falsely based but are also in direct contrast to the international laws and the UN Charter," wrote Iravani.

The senior Iranian diplomat elsewhere in his letter referred to the remarks of the Zionist regime defense minister's words in which threats to resort to military force against Iran's civil, vital infrastructures were a clear breach of the humanitarian international laws and the UN Charter, and that their aftermaths will be quite dangerous and destructive against both regional and international peace and stability.

It is emphasized in the letter addressed to the UN Security Council rotating chairman that the UN must pay heed to its responsibility and quite clearly condemn the warmonger remarks of the Zionist regime officials, which are seriously threatening international peace and stability.

endNewsMessage1