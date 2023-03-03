US sanctions 6 companies, 20 ships to tighten pressures on Tehran

In line with the US “maximum pressure” on Tehran, the US Treasury Department has announced fresh sanctions on six companies and 20 ships for connections with Iran.

The US Department of Treasury said on Thursday that the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which operates under this department, has sanctioned six companies headquartered in Iran, the UAE, China, and Vietnam.

OFAC has also put 20 ships on its sanctions list on the same grounds.

