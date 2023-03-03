IAEA chief to arrive in Tehran Friday

​Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will arrive in Tehran for a two-day visit on Friday, according to the portal of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

The visit to Tehran by Grossi will take place at an official invitation by AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami.

During his stay in the Iranian capital, Grossi will reportedly hold negotiations with Eslami and some other top-ranking Iranian officials.

