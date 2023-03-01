UN unable to confirm claims on Iran’s 84% enrichment: Spokesman

A spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has said that the UN is unable to confirm allegations that Iran has enriched uranium up to 84% of purity.

Speaking to reporters in New York on Tuesday, Stéphane Dujarric said, however, that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) may dispatch a delegation to Tehran this week to examine the claims.

He said that the UN has not changed its position with regard to Iran’s nuclear program, adding that Iran is supposed to comply with all the agreements it has signed with the IAEA and other international partners.

The IAEA released a confidential report to members of its Board of Governors on Tuesday, announcing that consultations are underway to clarify claims about 84% enrichment in Iran.

Iran has ruled out the allegations, saying that the issue has been raised to put pressure on the Islamic Republic.

