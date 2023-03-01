Amirabdollahian, Guterres talk on JCPOA

UN Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said that Hossein Amirabdollahian and UN Secretary-General António Guterres in their Tuesday meeting talked about the JCPOA and human rights.

Dujarric who was speaking in a press conference at the UN New York Headquarters on Tuesday evening local time in response to a reporter's question on the Iranian foreign minister's reaction to the moves made by Reza Pahlavi and his supporters, said, "The UN secretary general has met the Iranian foreign minister and they have talked about the human catastrophe in Yemen, the JCPOA, the situation on Afghanistan, and the human rights issue."

In response to a part of that reporter's question that asked, "It seems as though Mr. Amirabdollahian is angry about Prince Reza Pahlavi's political activities," the UN spokesman said, "I don't know whether Reza Pahlavi's issue, too, has been discussed in that meeting, or not."

Hossein Amirabdollahian had on the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Council Conference in Geneva said, "What does it mean that a person whose father and his relatives have murdered tens of thousands of people during their reign in Iran and had forty-some years ago stolen millions and billions of dollars of the Iranian nation's wealth, today claims to be the leader of the Iranian dissidents?"

He further reiterated, "This is just like becoming the chancellor of Germany by the son of Adolf Hitler. Or another person at the head of a terrorist organization, which is in charge of martyring over 17 thousand innocent men, women, and children, to be introduced as the future president of Iran by a US senator! Of course, the Iranians have answered them appropriately."

The Iranian foreign minister continuing his intensive diplomatic negotiations in Geneva with high-ranking participants at the 52nd UN Human Rights Council Conference on the sidelines of that event met and conferred with the UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday evening.

In the lengthy and constructive meeting, miscellaneous regional and international issues, including Yemen, Ukraine, human rights, the JCPOA, the developments related to positive regional proximity, and some other issues were discussed.

The latest developments in Iran-IAEA cooperation aimed at resolving the remaining disputed issues and the IAEA inspectors' visit to Tehran, as well as the diplomatic moves aimed at terminating the sanctions and all sides' return to observing their JCPOA commitments, were also discussed between the Iranian foreign minister and the UN secretary-general.

It was agreed that the designed steps in the abovementioned issues will be harmonically pursued, and joint consultation about their procedure will continue.

endNewsMessage1