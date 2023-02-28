Iran's Foreign Minister's visit to Geneva will include diplomatic-level meetings; expert

An analyst of international issues has said that Iran's Foreign Minister's visit to Geneva will include diplomatic-level meetings.

Commenting on Iran's Foreign Minister's visit to Geneva, Rahman Ghahremanipour said that this trip is about speaking at the UN Human Rights Council, because part of the international organizations is based in Europe, especially in Geneva and Vienna. Naturally, he had and will have diplomatic-level meetings before and after the speech.

In addition to having an official program, these types of trips also include meetings on the sidelines. These meetings are usually for the exchange of opinions and votes, and even the country that is chosen to convey the message is also important, he added.

Therefore, we have to see what happens on the sidelines of these meetings, he concluded.

