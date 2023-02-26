Iran plans to export nuclear products: Nuclear chief

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has said that the country is planning to export nuclear products to other states.

Eslami made the statement at the 29th Iranian Nuclear Conference at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran on Sunday, noting that exporting nuclear products manufactured by Iranian experts is quite possible.

The 29th Iranian Nuclear Conference is an attractive event for all people active in the nuclear arena to take part in, he added.

Some objectives and programs have been prepared in the nuclear industry, the official said, urging universities to coordinate with the AEOI in a bid to pave the way for the development of the field and the promotion of technology.

As to Iran’s nuclear achievements in the Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022, to March 20, 2023), Eslami said that chitosan, which is used in heavy surgeries and is on the sanctions list, got the approval of the Food and Drug Administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this year and has been produced and utilized, so the product can be exported now.

Touching upon plasma, he noted that wastewater treatment was a big challenge in Iran, but following a tripartite memorandum of understanding, there is the possibility that the technological product can be unveiled and Iran can set up its production line.

Research activities and opportunities have developed in the Islamic country and radiopharmaceuticals and nuclear equipment are exported, he added.

We took part in three international exhibitions on nuclear technology, and we make all-out efforts to pave the ground for exporting technological products along with supplying our country with the items, Eslami concluded.

The 29th Iranian Nuclear Conference is being held at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran on February 26.

