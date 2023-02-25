Iran FM to visit Moscow soon: Spox

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is to pay a visit to Moscow soon.

In an interview with Sputnik news agency, Nasser Kanaani said that Tehran and Moscow can play a decisive role in creating balance in the energy market in the world.

The stances of Tehran and Moscow in opposition to US unilateralism in the region and the world have become the basis for enhancing and expanding political cooperation between the two countries, he noted.

He expressed hope that both sides would bolster the mutual ties.

The train of the two countries’ cooperation is on right track, he further noted.

Moscow and Tehran also have constructive technical cooperation in Bushehr nuclear power plant, he underlined.

Commenting on media hype regarding Iran-Russia military cooperation in the Ukraine war, he said that the remarks of American officials and some European states are based on political objectives and are a lie.

He called on Ukrainian officials to refrain from emotional and provocative actions about Iran in the media and to look at the relations between the two countries with a responsible and professional view.

endNewsMessage1