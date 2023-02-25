Iran-Russia defense ties not against any third party: FM spox

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that the defense and military relations between Iran and Russia are not against any third country.

In an interview with Sputnik, Nasser Kanaani said that Iran-Russia cooperation is expanding in fields of economic, industrial, commercial, energy, transportation, and banking as well as financial fields.

Looking at the necessity of using a political solution since the onset of the conflict, the Islamic Republic of Iran has held talks with both the Ukrainian and the Russian side and tried to find a way to end the conflict politically, he underscored.

States that export tens of billions of dollars in weapons to one side of the conflict neither help end the war nor support a political solution, he added.

